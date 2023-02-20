Members from the Medical Association of the State of Alabama are urging the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to make Narcan nasal spray more accessible to combat fentanyl overdoses.
The FDA recently heard from independent advisers on making the spray over-the-counter, with no prescription needed. The advisers "unanimously" recommended the action.
It is expected that the FDA will make a decision by March 29. If it is approved, the spray could be available late in the summer, said a press release from the association.
“At a time when Alabama and all states are seeing a surge in fentanyl overdose deaths, increasing access to naloxone will save lives,” said Dr. Julia Boothe, President of the Medical Association.
“Doctors in Alabama applaud the independent advisors’ unanimous decision and are hopeful the FDA will follow through and make Narcan available over the counter.”
The association's press release said that the number of overdoses increased 136 percent between 2020 and 2021, based on a report from the Gulf Coast High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program.
