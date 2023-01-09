Alabama Forward will host "The Road to Democracy" town hall at the Renaissance Center in Uniontown on Jan. 16.
Portia Shepherd, director of Blackbelt Women Rising, will be featured. The event is free to the public and free food will be provided by "14 on Wheels" food truck.
The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the center located at 290 Water Avenue.
For questions or to arrange accommodations, email power@alforward.org.
