There is a little more time left for those interested in applying for the next Alabama Launchpad cycle, with a deadline set for Friday, Feb. 10.
Alabama Launchpad is a program of the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama that grants funds for competing startups.
Selma has hosted the program before where two startups were granted $150,000.
Click here to apply for the Cycle 1 2023 competition.
