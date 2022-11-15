Alabama Public Radio will be airing six episodes of podcast series Alabama Folk starting Tuesday that includes an episode about Gee's Bend in Wilcox County.
The series features folklife in Alabama and the individuals who carry on traditions through creativity, craftsmanship and dedication. It was made by Alabama Folklife Association through grants and runs through Nov. 22.
Alabama Public Radio will release the six episodes of Alabama Folk in two sets of three episodes on Nov. 15 and Nov. 22. Beginning at 7 p.m. on both days, each hour will highlight three Alabama folk traditions and makers. It plays on Spotify, Apple and other platforms.
“We are thrilled to be the first Alabama folklife podcast airing on Alabama Public Radio,” said Emily Blejwas, executive director of the AFA and host of Alabama Folk. “There are so many traditions to celebrate in our great state, and we are thankful to highlight them on an even larger scale.”
Since Sept. 19, Alabama Folk has released podcast episodes for six consecutive Tuesdays, each episode highlighting under-documented cultures and traditions across Alabama practiced by different artists or makers. Guests have included Indigenous weavers, chair caners, Mexican dance teachers, lye soap makers and more.
“Alabama has a rich array of folklife,” added Blejwas. “It is certainly quilts and pottery, but it’s also stomp dances, cooking techniques, and herbal remedies. One goal of Alabama Folk is to elevate less recognized forms of folklife by bringing them to the fore, and we’re excited to now expand our reach.”
For more information on Alabama Folk or to see the full list of celebrated podcast guests, visit here. For more information on the Alabama Folklife Association, visit alabamafolklife.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.