An Auburn University research team received a $2.1 million grant from the U.S. Forest Service to fund an ongoing effort to combat pine blight, a condition that affects pine trees.
The team will use the funds to "determine the impacts on productivity and biological causes of needle blight," said a press release from Auburn, which said that non-native pests and pathogens have caused an estimated $4.2 billion in damages to the forest industry.
The disease affects pines of various types and are marked by the discoloration of needles, often looking like they have been burned. It is commonly spread by wind and rain.
Pines have been affected by the disease in 36 counties out of the 67 in Alabama.
“We hope to determine the distribution and movement of the needle pathogens, determine if their appearance is due to more aggressive strains and understand the disease cycle and the environmental factors that drive their emergence and distribution,” said Lori Eckhardt, a professor of forest health who leads the team.
“Non-native pests and pathogens may not only occur on a large regional scale, but also on isolated acreages. This is vital, as the majority of the seven million acres of pines in Alabama are privately owned.”
Landowners who believe that their pines are being affected are encouraged to call their local Alabama Forestry Commission office. au
