A baby formula production company has recalled two batches of its ProSobee 12.9 oz. Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula due to possible contamination of "Cronobacter sakazakii".
The batches can be identified by seeing ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ both with a UPC Code of 300871214415 and a “Use By Date” of “1 Mar 2024” imprinted on the bottom of the cans.
The Cronobacter bacteria can cause serious, life-threatening illnesses.
Anyone who has the products are advised to throw them away or return them to where they were purchased for a refund.
For other details see the FDA's press release on the recall here.
