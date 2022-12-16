Christmas backpacks for youths of ages four to 17 at the parking lot of C.H.O.I.C.E. Uniontown tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Children must be present to get their book bag of gifts. There will also be food, games and motivational messages. Paw Patrol will be present as well.
Registration is not necessary and tickets will be provided at check in.
The event will be held at C.H.O.I.C.E.'s parking lot at 60 Hamburg North Street in Uniontown.
