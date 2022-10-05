Breakthrough Charter School has released the schedule for its basketball season, with the first game set for Oct. 26 against Selma High School.
See below for the list of dates and times:
Oct. 26 - Selma High School at 5 p.m. - Away - 9th grade boys
Oct. 27 - Greensboro Middle School at 5 p.m. - Away - 7th and 8th grade boys - 7th and 8th grade girls
Nov. 2 - Selma High School at 5 p.m. - Home - 9th grade boys
Nov. 3 - Martin Middle School at 5 p.m. - Home - 7th and 8th grade boys - 7th and 8th grade girls
Nov. 8 - Demopolis Middle School at 5 p.m. - Away - 7th and 8th grade boys - 7th and 8th grade girls
Nov. 10 - Demopolis Middle School at 5 p.m. - Home - 7th and 8th grade boys - 7th and 8th grade girls
Nov. 17 - Robert Brown Middle School at 5:30 p.m. - Away - 7th and 8th grade boys - 7th and 8th grade girls
Nov. 30 - Tuscaloosa County at 5 p.m. - Home - 9th grade boys
Dec. 1 - Centreville Middle School at 5 p.m. - Away - Away - 7th and 8th grade boys - 7th and 8th grade girls
Dec. 2 - Paul Bryant High School at 5 p.m. - Home - 9th grade boys
Dec. 7 - Robert Brown Middle School at 5 p.m. - Home - Away - 7th and 8th grade boys - 7th and 8th grade girls
Dec. 8 - Tuscaloosa County at 5 p.m. - Away - 9th grade boys
Dec. 9 - Paul Bryant High School at 6 p.m. - Away - 9th grade boys
Dec. 13 - Martin Middle School at 5:30 p.m. - Away - Away - 7th and 8th grade boys - 7th and 8th grade girls
Dec. 15 - Greensboro Middle School at 5 p.m. - Home - Away - 7th and 8th grade boys - 7th and 8th grade girls
