Basketball stock

Stock image from istockphoto.com

 TuelekZa

Breakthrough Charter School has released the schedule for its basketball season, with the first game set for Oct. 26 against Selma High School. 

See below for the list of dates and times: 

Oct. 26 - Selma High School at 5 p.m. - Away - 9th grade boys

Oct. 27 - Greensboro Middle School at 5 p.m. - Away - 7th and 8th grade boys - 7th and 8th grade girls

Nov. 2 - Selma High School at 5 p.m. - Home - 9th grade boys

Nov. 3 - Martin Middle School at 5 p.m. - Home - 7th and 8th grade boys - 7th and 8th grade girls 

Nov. 8 - Demopolis Middle School at 5 p.m. - Away - 7th and 8th grade boys - 7th and 8th grade girls 

Nov. 10 - Demopolis Middle School at 5 p.m. - Home - 7th and 8th grade boys - 7th and 8th grade girls 

Nov. 17 - Robert Brown Middle School at 5:30 p.m. - Away - 7th and 8th grade boys - 7th and 8th grade girls 

Nov. 30 - Tuscaloosa County at 5 p.m. - Home - 9th grade boys

Dec. 1 - Centreville Middle School at 5 p.m.  - Away - Away - 7th and 8th grade boys - 7th and 8th grade girls 

Dec. 2 - Paul Bryant High School at 5 p.m. - Home - 9th grade boys

Dec. 7 - Robert Brown Middle School at 5 p.m. - Home - Away - 7th and 8th grade boys - 7th and 8th grade girls

Dec. 8 - Tuscaloosa County at 5 p.m. - Away - 9th grade boys

Dec. 9 - Paul Bryant High School at 6 p.m. - Away - 9th grade boys

Dec. 13 - Martin Middle School at 5:30 p.m. - Away - Away - 7th and 8th grade boys - 7th and 8th grade girls

Dec. 15 - Greensboro Middle School at 5 p.m. - Home - Away - 7th and 8th grade boys - 7th and 8th grade girls

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.