BDA Farm is set to open a store by the Vault on Green Street in Marion on Friday, Sept. 16.
The farm in Uniontown is known for its use of regenerative agriculture, eschewing chemical fertilizers when growing crops.
The store will have a stock of beef sticks, honey, eggs, select meats and other products. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.