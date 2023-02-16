A tornado watch is in effect for several Black Belt counties until 8 p.m. tonight.
Dallas, Perry, Wilcox and Autauga counties are under the watch, as well as the nearby Bibb and Chilton counties.
The public is advised to keep up to date with weather reports and take precautions as needed.
The following shelters in Dallas County are open:
Burnsville (behind VFD): 8609 Alabama Highway 14E
Orrville (behind Keith High school):1274 Co Rd 115
Tipton: 2534 Brown Street
Valley Grande (Horse Arena): 3271 Co Rd 65
Southside (behind Field house): 7975 U S Hwy 80E
Plantersville: 530 Pecan Road
Selma City shelter: 1609 J L Chestnut Ave
Selma High School: 2180 Broad Street
Shelters in Perry County:
4371 Reynolds Chapel Road in Newbern (behind West Perry/ East Hale Volunteer Fire Department)
3771 Pernell Road in Marion Junction (located on the same road as New Pernell Baptist Church)
Shelter in Montgomery:
Safer Places Shelter, 3446 LeBron
