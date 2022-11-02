A burglary suspect was arrested at a driver's license checkpoint in Perry County after deputies reportedly found drugs in his car.
According to a report from WJTV the suspect was wanted for burglary in Tuscaloosa. He has been identified as Jason Dee Nickless, 45.
He was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance after deputies found approximately six ounces of what they believe to be crystal methamphetamine during the checkpoint at Pumping Station and Morristown Road on Sunday.
