C.H.O.I.C.E and its community partners will host a college and career readiness event on Oct. 19 at the Uniontown Recreation Center.
Those interested in attending will have the opportunity to learn how to apply for college and financial aid, network with college and military professionals, how to apply for scholarships and work with a career coach.
A photo ID and/or unofficial transcript is encouraged. Lunch and door prizes will be available.
For more information, call 334-231-7019 or e-mail us info@choiceuniontown.org.
