C.H.O.I.C.E will host a webinar with Alabama Possible on poverty tomorrow at 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The discussion, titled “Break It Down: A Statewide Virtual Discussion on Barriers to Prosperity,” is among other forums addressing the issue of poverty and to promote "social connectedness".
Click here to register. The event will be held via Zoom.
