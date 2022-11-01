The Selma Area Food Bank Bass Tournament was Saturday October 29 at Bridgeport Landing in Camden. Tournament Director Jebb Harrison said he is thinking about having two tournaments each year.
24 boats blasted off at first safe light Saturday morning for a day of bass fishing. The weather was nice with an overcast sky it was cool but not too cold. All the anglers reported the fishing was pretty good all day and everyone said they had a good time fishing the tournament.
Jebb Harrison said this year the numbers were down a little partly because “This is the first year we did it in the fall.” Normally the Food Bank Tournament is held in April.
Another reason for the change of date was, as Jebb put it “I had a little medical set back this year, I had a stroke at the first of the year.” He added “I’m working everyday to try and come back.” But he was on his game running the tournament.
Jeff Harrison, Jebb’s father, it the Executive Director of the Selma Area Food Bank and said the Bass Tournament is an important fundraiser for the Food Bank.
“It helps raise funds for the Food Bank but it also helps raise awareness.” Wilcox County, where Bridgeport Landing is located, is part of the area served by the Selma Area Food Bank and over the past couple of years as the number of people needing services from the Food Bank had grown.
“We love to come down here, we’ve made a lot of great friends over the past years. We serve a lot of clients down here. We’ve brought 175,000 pounds of food to Wilcox county as of last week. We’ve been able to get food out to people who need it.”
Both Jeff and Jebb praised the facility at Bridgeport and said they are looking forward to the renovations at the Selma Marina so they can bring the tournament to Selma.
“We’re glad to see the powers that be realize the economic impact of these tournaments and of the outdoors like Big Daddy (Lawler, host of Gettin’ Outdoors With BDL Podcast) has been saying for years. We want to have a tournament in Selma, we want to be able to move around and bring people to all the areas we serve.”
Jeff Harrison said the Food Bank is getting ready for the holiday season and “As the economy gets worse we’re seeing more people than we did before.” He also said he is looking for new sources of food as the supply chain is still not working like it did before COVID-19. Anyone who wants to donate to the food bank or wants to volunteer can go to the website www.selmafoodbank.com, find them on Facebook or call 334-872-4111.
Weigh in was at 3 p.m. at the pavilion at Bridgeport Landing. Coming in second with a 13.39 pound bag was the team of Jeff Reeves and Scotty Williams. That bag was good for a $500 payout. First place and taking home $2000 was the father and son team of Leon and Trey Wade with 13.62 pound bag.
Big Daddy Lawler said “Trey won the Alabama Bass Trail Eufaula tournament and took home a $10,000 purse.” Both Jeff and Jebb said they were very pleased with the tournament and Jebb even said he is considering holding both a spring and fall tournament each year. “I’ll have to see how my health holds up then a year after the stroke.” He added he would get the word out as soon as he decides.
