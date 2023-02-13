A major Black Belt fishing event started as a few friends getting together to go jugging on Lake Miller’s Ferry.
“It was a tradition for us to go jugging in January,” Outdoor guru and Gettin’ Outdoor with BDL Podcast host James “Big Daddy” Lawler said. On one of these outings, he and his co-hosts Joe Allen Dunn and Kevin Sims had the idea for a jackpot tournament. That first tournament was so popular that it developed into an organized jugging tournament.
The first of two Catfish Juggin’ tournaments for 2023 will be Feb. 18 at Roland Cooper State Park. The summer tournament will be held June 17, also at Roland Cooper State Park.
The first organized tournament was in January 2022.Big Daddy said, “It was so much fun and was so popular everyone wanted to do it again.” That led to a more organized versionin July 2022.Thirty-six teams competed in the July tournament.
“(The tournament) is kind of unique to Lake Miller’s Ferry,” Big Daddy said. “It’s the only organized jugging competition event I know of in the world.”
This year two sponsors -Dunn’s Sports in Thomasville and C.T. Ward Powersports in Camden - have stepped up to make sure the tournament happens. The management team at Roland Cooper State Park also helps by taking care of the weigh-in and setting up the weigh-in area.
The reason why anglers and spectators alike have so much funis simple, according to Dunn, owner of Dunn Sports in Thomasville. Even though the response to the tournament has been great and the number of teams has grown, “it’s not like a bass tournament where everybody is all serious all the time,” Dunn said.“Everybody is having a good time out here. We want to be sure that the teams bring some kids along and make it’s a family outing every time.”
C.T. Ward Powersports owner Taylor Ward said he expects a large number of people to participate this year. He said if you want to fish the tournament, you need to sign up by 5 p.m. Friday. Signup locations are at C.T. Ward Powersports in Camden and at Dunn’s Sports in Thomasville, or you can sign up over the phone. The numbers are 334-682-9273 for C.T. Ward Powersports and 334-636-0850 for Dunn’s sports.
The cost is $25 per adult.Kids are free. There is a 25-jug limit,with one hook per jug. Weigh in up to three fish,with only one over 34 inches. Everyone participating is expected to follow all state fishing laws and regulations.
Teams can launch anywhere on Lake Miller’s Ferry at first safe light. Weigh-in is at 2 p.m. at Roland Cooper State Park “T” pier.
Jugging is a way to fish for catfish where you tie a line and a baited hook to a jug or bottle, something that floats. Some folks usebrightly colored pool noodles. The angler comes back later to the spot where they set the jugs to retrieve their catch.
As simple as it sounds, teams develop techniques and strategies to help them with their catch. And that leads to much of the fun for the anglers, according to Big Daddy.
“It’s a lot of fun, and there’s always been a whole lot of smack talk going on,” Lawler said. Dunn said part of the fun “especially with the group I fish with, it’s bragging rights. We get to rib the other during the year all year long. It’s all in fun.”
