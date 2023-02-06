Central-Hayneville High School Lions

Central-Hayneville High School Lions football players Benjamin White Jr., Jaden Jordan and Jondarius Woods on signing to play football at the next level with the Goode Elite Prep Colts. Please take a moment to congratulate these student athletes and coaches.

