Marion Christmas parade

Screenshot from a video by Marcel Johnson on the City of Marion's Facebook page. 

The City of Marion will hold its Christmas lights parade tomorrow starting at 5 p.m. downtown. 

There will also be food, music and vendors beginning at 12 p.m. Churches, businesses, schools and organizations can still enter by singing up at the City Clerk's office. 

For updates, and a video of last year's event, see the City of Marion's Facebook page here

