Rebuilding the city’s water and sewer system is hard work, but the City of Marion has found that applying for federal grants for the project isn’t easy either.
The Marion City Council recently voted to allow Mayor Dexter Hinton to apply for three grants from the American Rescue Plan Act after a discussion of the arcane details of what it takes to win federal grants.
ARPA funding is a one-time pool of money given to the states by the federal government to stimulate funding during the COVID pandemic. Unlike ongoing federal funding sources, ARPA has no established system for dispersing the money. The state is using forms and processes used for other funding sources, and that is creating a little confusion.
At the Oct. 17 Marion City Council meeting, a resolution was introduced to allow Hinton to sign documents to apply for the grant money. However, Councilman Jeff Nail asked repeatedly what exactly the resolution allowed the mayor to do, and if the final grant agreement will come before the council before it is signed. Nail also questioned how a $100,000 portion of the grant was to be used. In order to clarify any misunderstanding or confusion, Hinton called City Engineer Rod Hawkins, who explained the situation.
The city has applied for three ARPA grants: one is for $6 million, one for $3.2 million and a third for $100,000. Nail asked, “Is the $100,000 to pay for the audit? Is that correct?” Hawkins responded, “$10,000 will go for engineering services, and the remaining $9,000 will go toward the audit.”
Hawkins explained, “When we originally submitted the pre-application (for the APRA grant), it was for $6 million for water. But we found out that grant money through ARPA could be used for utilities that need the money to bring their audits up to date, but it all has to be included in the project.”
Hawkins further explained that these audits had to be current in order to get the larger sums of money, so the city needs the $100,000 in order to get the $6 million and the $3.2 million. Currently, the audits are up to date through 2020. Hawkins said the 2021 audit “is still hanging out there.”
Hawkins again explained that the resolution on which the council was voting was to allow the mayor to sign the application forms. When the actual grants are awarded, a 50-page agreement document will spell out in detail how each dollar will be used. The council will get an opportunity to review that agreement.
Hinton added, “It’s not like the city is going to get a check for that money. That’s not how this works.” Hinton and Hawkins explained that when work is done, whether it's the audits done by the auditor or construction work done by the contractor, the auditor or contractor will submit an invoice to the city, and the city will pass the invoice on to ADEM, the state agency that’s dispersing ARPA funds. ADEM will then reimburse the city, and the city will pay the vendor.
The council passed the resolution allowing the mayor to sign the grant applications. Hinton said it will be in mid-2023 before the audits and applications are completed. However, Hawkins said once the city “gets the audits in, the ball will start rolling.”
Hinton said this money is only for the water and sewer system, which is in the process of being rebuilt and upgraded. None of this money is for roads; that will come later.
“We have been applying for grants for the last three years for grants to redo the roads, but we haven’t been approved for any,” Hinton said. “We’re going to continue to try, and with our financial reports done, it will give us a better opportunity when we apply this year.”
Hinton said the water and sewer has to be completed first because the pipes run under the roads, and it would make no sense to repave roads only to dig them up to complete the water and sewer work.
