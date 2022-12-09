Marion Mayor Dexter Hinton said the city’s new garbage truck is a sign that things are picking up in the city.
“The city has not had a new garbage truck in 25 years,” Hinton said. “The 25-year-old truck has been retired.”
The old truck was in such bad shape that it was retired before the new truck arrived. That left the city with three garbage trucks running, but now that the fleet is back up to four, Hinton said the city can pick up the garbage in a timelier fashion.
Hinton said the city got a loan through the ATRC lending program. “The truck cost about $203,000,” Hinton said. He said part of moving the city forward is “cleaning up the financial garbage as well as the actual garbage,” and cutting vehicle maintenance costs is one way to do that.
“It was more cost efficient to buy a new truck than to keep trying to maintain the old, worn-out truck,” Hinton said. “I know for at least the last eight years maintenance costs have been $30,000 to $50,000 per year.”
Maintenance on the new truck is part of the lease-purchase contract.
At a resent city council meeting, one citizen questioned the reasoning behind getting the smaller 20-yard truck instead of the 25-yard truck. Hinton explained, “A truck can carry 1,000 pounds per yard. So, the difference in the 20,000-pound truck and the 25,000-pound truck is only 5,000 pounds. A resident accumulates an average of 35 pounds of garbage per week. We have 900 garbage customers. If you do the math, that’s right at 30,000 pounds of garbage per week. We have three routes.” He said the current fleet of garbage trucks will be more than adequate to keep Marion clean.
Hinton said because the smaller truck is lighter, it’s easier on tires and on the asphalt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.