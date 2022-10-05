The city of Marion is working with the Internal Revenue Service to have an outstanding tax bill declared not collectible, which would clear the city of that debt.
That’s one of the findings in the city’s audit performed by the accounting firm Banks, Finley and White of Birmingham. The firm attended the Sept. 19 city council meeting to present their report on the state of the city’s finances.
While the firm reported that the health of Marion’s finances is good, they found that the city has owed about $800,000 to IRS for over 10 years, which is legally past the statute of limitations where it can be collected.
“The IRS has not cleared our dockets with them showing that money is not collectible,” Marion Mayor Dexter Hinton said. “Even though it’s past the 10 years, until the IRS sends us a notice that the debt is not collectible, it has to stay on our books as a debt.”
Hinton said, “The auditor said he would not recommend we pay a debt to the IRS that is past the 10-year collectible date.” The auditors also explained that of the over $800,000, less than 10% would still be collectible after the 10 years. The process to get this cleared up is ongoing.
According to the audit, the City of Marion has paid off nearly $1 million in debt.
The audit also showed that the city is owed money by some of its water customers. In 2013 and 2014, the company who ran the water system at the time failed to collect all of the water bills. The city can hire a collection agency to try to collect the money or use the court system.
Hinton said he is not sure about the city’s chances of collecting the money it’s owed. But the city can’t just write off the debt. “It’s a process,” Hinton said. “We have to do something to show we tried to collect it. We can’t just write it off the books.”
The auditor’s noted that much of the city’s bookkeeping is still done by hand. “Some of (the city’s bookkeeping) is on computer, but the majority of it is by hand,” Hinton said. “Since we don’t have an accountant working for the city, the auditors are asking us to get an outside accounting firm to update our books” and put the city’s finances on computer. “We’ve got to understand as a governing body we need to step it up some and invest in better technology,” Hinton said.
The auditors recommend that until the city can afford to hire an accountant, it should continue to use an accounting firm. The city currently uses the firm Mason & Gardner.
“We’ve been deliberating with the council to add more personnel or at least pay existing personnel to do more than one job, but that hasn’t been agreed upon, so they (auditors) recommend we stay with the accounting firm for now,” Hinton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.