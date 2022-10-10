The City of Marion's Christmas Parade will take place on Dec. 10.
Registration is also open to join the parade featuring decorated floats, cars, trucks, ATVs, and go carts.
Lineup begins at 4:30 p.m., followed by the parade at 5 p.m. in downtown Marion on Washington Street.
To register, call the City of Marion at 334-463-6545 or at City Hall on 123 E. Jefferson St.
