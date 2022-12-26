The City of Uniontown has announced the holiday schedule for garbage pickup in observance of the Christmas season this week.
The normal Monday route will be collected on Wednesday along with the Faunsdale route.
The garbage route on Tuesday will be collected on Thursday.
For updates, see the City of Uniontown's Facebook page here.
