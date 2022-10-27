The City of Uniontown's Trunk or Treat event at City Hall Square will be held next Monday on Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the Uniontown Fire Department, Parks and Recreation Board, City Hall, City Council and others.
City Hall Square is located at 100 Front Street.
