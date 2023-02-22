The Southern Poverty Law Center's Civil Rights Memorial Center will hold a wreath-laying ceremony for the late Congressman John R. Lewis, as well as 40 other people who were active in the Civil Rights Movement.
Lewis passed away in 2020 after serving in congress for many years. The 40 other people to be honored were those who died during the Civil Rights Movement.
The featured guest speakers will be:
- Margaret Huang, President and CEO of the Southern Poverty Law Center and its lobbying arm, the SPLC Action Fund.
- Tafeni English-Relf, director of the Civil Rights Memorial Center and the Alabama State Office.
- Congresswoman Nikema Williams representing the fifth district in Georgia and succeeding Lewis after his death.
- Joseph J. Levin, Jr., a Southern Poverty Law Center co-founder and Board Emeritus member.
The wreath laying ceremony will be held at the center on March 3 at 3 p.m. The center is located at 400 Washington Avenue in Montgomery.
