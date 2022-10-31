A Clark-Atlanta Panthers athlete has accepted an invitation for the upcoming HBCU Pigskin Showdown in December.
The Panthers' wide receiver Devon McCoy will be featured in the competition to take place in Marion.
According to his online profile McCoy has 124 reception yards, his longest reception is 40 yards and has one receiving touchdown.
The game will be featured on national broadcasters on CNBC, NBC Sports and Peacock. It is scheduled for Dec. 17 at 12 p.m. CST.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.