Law enforcement is investigating the discovery of a body in a burned pickup truck in Wilcox County.
According to the Clarke County Democrat, law enforcement from Clarke County are assisting Wilcox County officers in the case of a body discovered in a burned pickup on a dirt road just inside Wilcox County from Clarke County on Jan. 5.
Wilcox County Sheriff Earnest Evans identified the man as Richard Stephen Gilpin, 41. Read more about the case here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.