Temperatures Saturday morning on Lake Miller’s Ferry were in the upper 30s. A slight wind made it feel even colder.
But that didn’t stop 10hard-core catfish jugging teams from blasting off at first light that morning from the T-pier at Roland Cooper State Park to compete in the 2023 winter edition of the Catfish Jugging’ Open.
Gettin’ Outdoors With BDL podcast host and Black Belt outdoor guru James “Big Daddy” Lawler has been adamant about turning over the tournament leadership role to someone else so he can fish.This experience tested his mettle.
“This is the first one I fished,” Lawler said. “You can write this down, and you can quote me. If it’s 30 degrees and 8 mile an hour winds on Lake Miller’s Ferry, Big Daddy will not be out on that river. It was brutal.”
He said the weather was the reason there were only 10 teams.“The weather has 100% to do with it,” he said. “The 10 teams that fished it, those are some hard-core fishermen,” Lawler said. “No doubt about it. Even those little girls who fished with their fathers.”
Big Daddy also said he thought “it went really well considering the weather.” He pointed out there was a large crowd of spectators. “There were 26 anglers, but there was probably 75 or 100 people that came to watch the weigh in.”
There was plenty of food for the crowd. C.T. Ward Powersports in Camden was one of the sponsors, and owner Taylor Ward was grilling hot dogs for everyone. He also had boats and side by sides on display. Another sponsor was Dunn Sports in Thomasville. Owner Joe Allen Dunn, who also fished as part of Team Bigfoot, said, “I thought it was a huge success. We all enjoyed it and really had a lot of fun.”
“I really want to say how much I appreciate everyone that fished in the tournament and all the people that came out to watch,” Dunn said.
Big Daddy and Dunn both plan to fish in the next Catfish Juggin’ Open on June 17. Like the previous Catfish Jugging tournaments, anglers will fish only Lake Miller’s Ferry, with blast off anywhere at first safe light. Weight in will be at the T-pier at Roland Cooper State Park.
Big Daddy and Dunn praised the staff at Roland Cooper for keeping the park so nice and for all thework they did to make the tournament a success. Big Daddy added a special thank you to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship and the director of the State Parks Division Greg Lein for the T-pier.
The handicapped-accessible T-pier allowed the mother of a team member to “sit in her wheelchair, right there 2 feet away from where they weighed in the fish,” Lawler said. “That would not have been possible if it weren’t for that T-pier.”
Registration for the June 17 Catfish Juggin Open will be this spring. Big Daddy said that last summer’s tournament had 36 teams.
The teams that weighed in for the Feb. 18 Juggin’ Open:
In first place was Team Whiskers,which was John Dailey, Paul J. Stricklandand Thomas Andrews. They had three fish for a total of 45.63 pounds, and they won the Big Fish competition with a fishweighing18.7 pounds. They took home$640 for first and $100 for Big Fish.
The second-place team was Team Dirty Hookers,which was father and daughter Travis and Rayleigh Powell, and Scott Ackerman and his daughter Avery. They weighed three fish for a total of 33.5 pounds. Their prize was aCatfish rod and reel from Loftin’s Bait Shop. This same team came in second in the July 2022 Catfish Juggin’ Open.
Coming in third was Team Catfish Crew, which was Reid Thomson, Dylan Averitt and Lucas Gibson with three fish for a total of 31.3 pounds.
Fourth place was Team Big Foot. That is Joe Allen Dunn, Aaron Wells and Simon Zirlott. They weighed three fish for a total of 27.3 pounds.
In fifth place was Team Sims,which was Kevin, Tristan and Sandy Sims,weighing in three fish at 25.3 pounds
In sixth place was Team Rum Runners,which was Jolly, Tina and Kearcie Maxwell.They weighed in two for a total of 12.4 pounds
Seventh place wasTeamGettin’ Outdoors, which was Big Daddy Lawler, Trey Wade and Dennis Willett. They weighed in three for a total of 11.0 pounds.
In eighth place was Team Pate, consisting of Kendall, Wyatt and RiverPate weighing in three at 9.3 pounds.
