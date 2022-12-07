Community Foundation of Uniontown will hold a meeting about the state of the city on Friday, Dec. 13 from 5:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
The title of the meeting is "Our Region, Our City: Progress, Potential and Possibility". Local leaders will discuss updates about the city and plans for the future.
The public is invited to share their thoughts and opinions.
The meeting will be held at the Renaissance Center, located in Downtown Uniontown on Highway 61.
For more information, email communityfoundationuniontown@gmail.com.
