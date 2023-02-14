The C.H.O.I.C.E. nonprofit based in Uniontown has received a $25,000 grant from the Community Service Program of West Alabama (CS that will go toward expanding projects that help those in need in Perry County.
C.H.O.I.C.E., Executive Director and Founder, Emefa Butler, said her organization will use the grant money for housing and transportation vouchers as well as for PPE supplies for senior citizens and to expand their food pantry.
Butler has wanted to reach more people in need with the food pantry, so the funding will help them stock more items and do more distributions throughout Perry County.
To read more subscribe to the print edition at selmasun.com/subscribe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.