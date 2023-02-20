Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information on the case of a homicide that took place in Montgomery on Jan. 10.
According to CrimeStoppers police were called to the scene on the 3500 block of Manley Drive where a body was discovered. The victim was identified as Maurice Young, 51.
Afterwards his body was transferred to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2651 or the Montgomery Police Department's Investigations Department at 334-625-2831 or 334-625-2843.
Central Alabama Crimestoppers can be contacted at the 215-STOP (7867) 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.
