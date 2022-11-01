Marion Military Institute hosted Delta Regional Authority Federal Co-Chair Dr. Corey Wiggins and ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell on Oct. 20 as part of their trip through Alabama’s Black Belt for a listening tour.
Delta officials were joined by Col. David Mollahan, MMI President, and the Marion delegation, including Marion Mayor Dexter Hinton, Main Street Marion President Donald Bennett, Project Horseshoe Farm Marion Site Director Jennifer McMillan, and Dr. Shane Lee of Vaughan Regional Medical Center, Marion Clinic.
The group had a productive discussion related to many issues affecting Marion and Perry County in a wide array of subjects including health, economic development, work-force development, municipal infrastructure and broadband to name a few.
Mollahan stated, “This was such an important visit as we had the opportunity to discuss the many challenges both MMI and the city of Marion face, challenges that these agencies have the resources to help us overcome.”
The DRA and ADECA delegation were treated to a tour of MMI, the Marion Arts Center and Project Horseshoe Farm.
At the conclusion of the formal visit, the delegation was honored guests at the 45th Annual J.C. Webb Memorial Dove Shoot, the MMI Foundation’s largest fundraising event hosted by Givhan Land & Cattle Company in Safford.
