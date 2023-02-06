Drug Free Communities (DFC) of Dallas County and Arts Revive will hold several "Big Reveal" ceremonies for their anti-substance abuse mural to inspire youths away from drug use.
"By partnering with Arts Revive, a non-profit organization that exists to enhance community development in Selma-Dallas County, Alabama, DFC is working to create positive, drug-free environments for students in the area," said a joint press release by DFC and Arts Revive.
"This partnership will not only educate young people on the dangers of drugs and substance abuse, but also create vibrant and supportive spaces where students can thrive and reach their full potential."
The Big Reveal ceremonies will be held at the following schools:
R.B. Hudson Middle School at 10 a.m.
Selma High School at 10:30 a.m.
Keith High School in Orrville at 11:15 a.m.
Southside High School at 12 p.m.
"In today's world, it's crucial to equip young people with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed decisions about drug and substance abuse," said the press release.
"By transforming these schools into safe and supportive spaces, DFC and Arts Revive are taking a proactive step in the fight against drug and substance abuse. The "Big Reveal" ceremonies are an opportunity to showcase the impact of this partnership and to demonstrate the power of community collaboration."
