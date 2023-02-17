Fourth Judicial Circuit District Attorney Robert Turner, Jr. has recused himself from a voter fraud case against his cousin, Perry County Commission chairman Albert Turner, Jr.
In a motion to withdraw filed this week, Robert Turner, Jr. said that he's requested the Alabama Attorney General's Office take over the case. A spokesman for Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall didn't return a request for comment on Wednesday.
Robert Turner, Jr. said in his motion to withdraw that "his request was made to avoid any appearance of impropriety in the handling of the case due to the familial relationship between the Defendant and the District Attorney, and also the familial relationship between the Defense Counsel and the District Attorney."
According to court documents, Robert Turner, Sr., the father of Robert Turner, Jr., is the defense attorney for Albert Turner, Jr.
Turner's arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. February 23 at the Perry County Courthouse.
According to the indictment, Albert Turner, Jr. was allegedly in possession of multiple absentee ballots and allegedly deposited multiple election ballots into a voting machine during the 2022 primary elections. He denies the allegations.
Albert Turner, Jr. was indicted during the last days in office of former Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and former Fourth Judicial Circuit District Attorney Michael Jackson on January 11.
Robert Turner, Jr. defeated Jackson in the 2022 primary and assumed office on January 17.
Read more from our news partner at 1819news.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.