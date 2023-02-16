Domestic violence shelters in the state, including several in the Black Belt, have received additional funding from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).
The funds were granted through the state Domestic Violence Trust Fund created in 2015 and managed by ADECA.
In 2022 ADECA administered "nearly" $2 million to domestic violence shelters.
This year $105,757 was awarded to the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence from the Trust Fund to help regional domestic violence agencies.
The Alabama Office of Prosecution Services will be getting $80,000 to provide training and prosecute cases.
“Domestic violence damages lives and destroys families. It unfortunately occurs in every segment of society,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in an announcement. “I commend these shelter organizations for the professional assistance they provide to victims across Alabama. These funds will be used to help victims flee volatile situations and find refuge and security in those shelters.”
See below for agencies that serve Black Belt counties:
SAN Inc. (Turning Point) – Bibb, Fayette, Hale, Lamar, Pickens and Tuscaloosa counties.
Domestic Violence Intervention Center – Chambers, Lee, Macon, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties.
Selma and Blackbelt Regional Abuse Sanctuary Inc. – Dallas, Greene, Marengo, Perry, Sumter and Wilcox counties.
Montgomery Area Family Violence Program (Family Sunshine Center)- Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties.
The House of Ruth – Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.
