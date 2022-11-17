Donations are encouraged for the Cyrene Lodge of the Most Worshipful Prince Grand Lodge (MWPGL) of Alabama's Christmas toy drive in Uniontown.
Those interested in donating are asked to bring unwrapped toys suitable for ages one to 12 by Dec. 9 to several locations.
Donations are being taken at Cnnek Kutz, also known as Kenny's Shop, in downtown, C.H.O.I.C.E. Uniontown at 60 Hamburg Duncan Road, and Uniontown Municipal Court at 100 Front Street.
