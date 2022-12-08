In an announcement on his Facebook page, Commissioner Albert Turner Jr. said that he and Sheriff Billy Jones will provide 20 families in Perry County with food relief through the Equal Justice Initiative.
"Inflation has exacerbated hunger problems, especially in rural America. Perry County is no exception," Turner said in his post. "One of the two cities in Perry County, Uniontown is a food desert with no end in sight to change the situation for the better."
Turner said that ten families in Marion and ten families in Uniontown will be selected to be provided with $400 per month for a minimum of six months to be used for food.
Cards will be distributed tomorrow and can only be used at grocery stores. Turner encourages those who receive cards to use them at local grocery stores to stimulate the local economies.
