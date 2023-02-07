The Curry family from Selma, whose home was destroyed by the tornado on Jan. 12, will be guests accompanying Rep. Terri Sewell at the State of the Union address tonight.
According to a post from Sewell on her social media, Thomas Curry is an Air Force veteran and his wife, Annie, spent her career as a teacher and counselor, including 10 years at Selma High School.
Before it was destroyed they had lived in their house for more than 50 years and raised five children there.
"The Currys’ presence is emblematic of the resilience of Selmians and will put a spotlight on the dire needs of Selma and Dallas County and our request for additional federal assistance," Sewell said on her Facebook page.
On Jan. 26, Sewell spoke on the House Floor and made a plea for the federal government to increase funds for recovery efforts in Selma and elsewhere that the tornado affected.
