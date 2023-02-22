Repairing or rebuilding your home? Disaster survivors who are working on their homes after the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes can visit Marvin’s hardware store in Selma to speak with FEMA mitigation specialists about their damage and discuss how to best repair their homes.
Mitigation advisors will give tips about rebuilding and protecting homes from future disaster-related damage. Most of the information is geared toward do-it-yourself work and general contractors. FEMA mitigation specialists will be available between Feb. 23 and Feb. 28 at:
Marvin’s hardware store
1500 Alabama Hwy. 14 E
Selma, AL 36703
Hours:
7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23
7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24
8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 25
1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16
7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Feb. 27
7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28
Specialists are also available on the Mitigation Helpline, 833-336-2477 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Central Time. You may leave a voicemail at any time. Or you may email FEMA-R4-HMHELP@FEMA.DHS.GOV.
For information on Alabama’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4684. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.