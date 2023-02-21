On January 12, the tornado that passed through the city of Selma left catastrophic damages in its wake. While the Selma did not experience loss of life, the loss of property, homes and valuables is overwhelming.
Filing an Insurance Claim
One of the first steps toward recovery is filing an insurance claim. Individuals and families who were affected should begin by contacting their insurance agent. Agents are familiar with the claims process and can help affected parties take steps toward recovery.
The agent will arrange for an adjuster to assess damages. Confirm the identity of your adjuster with the agent or your insurance company.
• Make a detailed list of lost or damaged property and take pictures or video of damaged property before beginning repairs.
• Do not throw away damaged property without the adjuster’s approval.
• List cleaning and repair bills, cost of rental equipment and depreciation of purchased equipment.
• List any additional living expenses you incur. This is especially true if your home is so severely damaged that you have to find other accommodations while repairs are made.
This includes motel bills, restaurant bills, home rental, and or/car rental.
Assessing Damage
As the adjuster visits property to assess damages, there are several important things to remember.
• You or a trusted advisor should be present.
• The adjuster’s job is to assist you and review your claim.
• The adjuster will inspect your list of lost or damaged property, calculate the value of these items, and prepare a repair estimate.
• You and the adjuster need to come to an agreement on the scope of damage which describes what needs to be repaired or replaced without a dollar amount.
Settling the Claim and Repairing Property
Settling the claim and beginning the repair process can take some time. Keep in mind:
• You or your insurance company may contract for the repair of your property.
• Make sure the contractor is a reputable firm that is both licensed and insured.
• Beware of door-to-door sellers when choosing a contractor. They may make cheap
repairs and leave before you discover that the repairs are inadequate.
• Get a written estimate. Always ask if there is a charge for the estimate before allowing anyone to enter your property.
• Do not pay the full contractor bill until after the work is completed and inspected.
More Information
For disaster relief and work orders, call 2-1-1 or the Dallas County EMA Office at 334-874-2515. The Dallas County Extension Office is also available to help affected families navigate the difficulties of post-storm recovery. Contact David Daniel and the Extension team in Dallas County at 334-875-3200.
Find additional recovery information on the Alabama Extension website, www.aces.edu.
