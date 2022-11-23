At around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday night Marion Fire and Rescue and other agencies responded to a fire that damaged an apartment unit, though no one was injured.
First responders from Hamburg, North Perry and Uniontown, as well as the Marion Police Department and the Perry County Sheriff's Department were on the scene of Marion Manor apartments to contain the fire.
The department did not say what caused the fire.
The apartment unit that was damaged housed four families. They were at the unit when the fire occurred but escaped unharmed. The incident has caused displacement of the residents.
“The victims have a large family base," said Marion Mayor Dexter Hinton in a statement made on the fire department's Facebook page. "The young boy is small and in the 7th grade and [his] mother is of medium/large size, but that’s just one of the families."
"However, Ms. Curry has all the details at City Hall and will accept the donations. Suggested donations would be clothes, gift cards, money, non-perishable food and toiletries."
To donate, call the City Clerk's office at 334-683-6545.
