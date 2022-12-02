Francis Marion High School alum Eric Knox was recently named an honoree by the Television Academy Foundation's Alex Trebek Legacy Fellowship Fund.
Knox graduated class of 2007 from Francis Marion High School and is a professor of communication at Alabama State University.
As an honoree he was given a paid trip to Hollywood, California where he attended a conference for the foundation in late October.
The foundation was helped with a contribution from "Jeopardy!" producer Harry Friedman and from The Harry and Judy Friedman Family Foundation.
The award is given to college professors to allow them to attend the conference where they can learn more about the television business in seminars.
“Judy and I are extremely grateful to the Television Academy Foundation for creating the Alex Trebek Legacy Fellowships," said Friedman in a press release.
"They will serve as a lasting tribute to our dear friend's life and work. Much like Jeopardy! itself, the Foundation's programs use the power of television to educate and to celebrate and reward knowledge."
