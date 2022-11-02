Francis Marion School and Robert C. Hatch High School have switched to remote learning due to an influx of flu-related absences, said an announcement from Perry County Schools.
The schools will remain virtual for the rest of this week but will reopen on Monday, Nov. 7.
