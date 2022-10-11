Football stock image II

A Francis Marion High School athlete is on a poll for CM Gridiron’s Offensive Player of the Week. 

Yamarion Jones is noted for 18 carries for 310 yards and six touchdowns while on the team. 

Voting ends on Wednesday at 3 p.m. Click here to vote. 

