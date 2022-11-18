A game against the Bevill State Community College Bears ended with a 68-65 victory for the Marion Military Institute (MMI) Tigers men's basketball team.
According to Mmitigers.com, the game was a ACCC North-South match-up in Jasper.
Among those noted for their performance was Quandre Burroughs, who led with 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting, and 5-for-7 from behind the three-point arc, MMI's report said.
MMI's upcoming home game will be against the Gadsden State Community College Cardinals on Monday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m.
