The anticipated HBCU Pigskin Showdown is coming up this weekend on Dec. 17 at the Marion Military Institute (MMI) football field.
The annual event showcases student-athletes from Historically Black Colleges and Universities or HBCUs and scouts from the NFL.
A number of student athletes from inside and outside of Alabama have accepted invitations to the game.
Tomorrow the players of the showdown will hold a unity parade at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma at 12 p.m.
The game will begin at 12 p.m. at the David Robinson Memorial Stadium on the MMI campus, located at 1101 Washington Street.
For updates, see the HBCU Pigskin Showdown Facebook page here.
