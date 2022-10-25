A historic house in Perry County can be found in Marion, dating back to the late 1850s.
It is also called Perry County's most expensive home, according to Catfish 100.1. Called the Kenworthy Hall, it is also known as Carlisle-Martin House.
It was built in an Italian styled villa architecture and measures 18,000 square feet, standing on a 19 acre lot.
It was featured in "Thirteen Alabama Ghosts and Jeffery" by Kathryn Tucker Windham for being purportedly haunted.
See more photos of the house here.
