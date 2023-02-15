A historic marker honoring the artist William "Bill" Traylor was recently unveiled on Monroe Street in Montgomery.
Born in Lowndes County, Traylor created his art at the intersection of Monroe and North Lawrence streets.
"In a short time, he created more than one thousand pieces of artwork -- sometimes using found materials, including paperboard, pencils, and paint, to create pictures that testified to the difficulties of navigating the Black and white worlds of the segregated South," said a post on the City of Montgomery's Facebook page.
"Today, Bill Traylor is regarded as one of America’s most important artists, Traylor’s works are now critically acclaimed and held in museums around the world."
Among the contributors to the creation of the marker was Jeff and Jeany Wolf, who made the documentary, "Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts".
