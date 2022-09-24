The Meadowview Christian School Trojans dropped their sixth game in 2022 to Southern Prep Academy 47-0 on the road, Friday, Sept 23.
Don White, MCS athletic director and head football coach, said, “Caleb Hopkins had a good game” for his Trojans. White said Hopkins had “several good runs from his fullback position.”
But White said, “Other than that we were extremely flat.” However, he said, the Trojans were down five starters due to sickness.
The Trojans will next host North River Christian for homecoming on Friday, Sept. 30.
