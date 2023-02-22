Montgomery City Council leaders are calling for answers from Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed after leaked audio captured him in a series of profanity-laced tirades downplaying his need for the black vote and bashing in-state economic investment in Montgomery.
On Monday, 1819 News published the audio in which Reed can be heard making inflammatory comments about the city of Montgomery, Governor Kay Ivey, Maxwell Airforce base and more.
The audio, posted on a newly created YouTube channel on Sunday evening, appears to be heavily edited. However, it allegedly shows Reed swearing and discussing his perceived lack of need for the black vote, among other things.
Due to the mayor's remarks, Montgomery officials are demanding answers and explanations.
"I have received many inquiries from constituents regarding the tapes released last night," said Montgomery City Councilman Clay McInnis. "Community members are rightfully concerned by several of the comments allegedly offered by Mayor Reed in the recordings in question. In the interest of maintaining the public trust, I strongly urge our Mayor to offer a swift and direct explanation regarding this development."
Part of the leaked audio shows Reed cursing and discussing the city's relationship with Maxwell Air Force Base and the Gunter Annex, seemingly expressing a desire to use the state's reliance on the bases to garner some benefit for himself or the city.
"After hearing the alleged recordings of Mayor Reed's conversations, I am shocked, deeply concerned and incredibly disheartened," said Montgomery Councilman Ed Grimes.
"My family has close ties to the military, as do a lot of other people in the river region. Maxwell-Gunter AFB is a huge economic driver in the river region and a great community partner! But the most important reason I hold Maxwell-Gunter AFB, and the individuals that work there, in such high regard, is that these are the individuals that fight and work to maintain the freedoms that we all enjoy."
Reed did issue a statement late Monday night saying the audio came from a meeting three years ago with a community member in which the unnamed person attempted to leverage the death of George Floyd for personal gain.
