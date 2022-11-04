Ingram State Technical College (ISTC) is set to build an education facility at the Perry County Reentry Education Program or PREP, said an announcement from Commissioner Albert Turner, Jr.
In a post on his Facebook page, Turner said that the facility will be used to help clients reenter society and be able to maintain jobs after undergoing treatment at the center.
Turner stated that the center will contribute to the revenue of the county.
"The new rehabilitation center will replace the lost income data left by the closure of Judson, and the jobs created by the opening will reduce the unemployment of Perry County," Turner said in his post. "The county stands to get a revenue boost from the State with payment in lieu of taxes."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.